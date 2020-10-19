Last week was a busy week on the Supreme Court front, with the confirmation hearings on the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett and also continued utilization by the Supreme Court of its shadow docket.The hearings As we have noted on several occasions, hearings for Supreme Court nominees have lost any potential benefit they might once have provided. Little substance is ever addressed as candidates do not share their views on any matter that might come before the court, speak of precedent and deciding whether personal views are …