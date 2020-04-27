In a recent column, we focused on the case, Jarchow v. State Bar of Wisconsin, challenging the mandatory bar requirements in Wisconsin and the petition before the U.S. Supreme Court. In this column, we provide a brief update on that case and then turn to the decision handed down last week by the Supreme Court that contained more than 60 references to stare decisis.

Jarchow

Last week, the Supreme Court announced that the Jarchow case had been distributed for conference that it will hold on May 15. The following week, we likely will know if the Supreme Court has granted certiorari. I continue to stand by my initial prediction that the court will take this. If they do, I also stand by my view that if they do, the future of mandatory bars as we know them might face some disruption. Two weeks earlier, the court in conference will consider petition for rehearing in Fleck v. Wetch. The court continues to reference frequently precedent and stare decisis, as last week’s decision in unanimous juries demonstrates. In addition, we have written in previous columns about Justice Clarence Thomas and his reference to revisiting various established precedents, as well as about the Roberts court and overturning decisions. While this court has been less frequent in overturning constitutional precedent than its predecessors, what is somewhat unique about this court is that, except for the soft overturning of Korematsu, all of the decisions overturned by the Roberts court have a vintage of the 1970s and more recent. We will report on the fate of Jarchow and Fleck later in May.

Ramos v. Louisiana

Last week, the Supreme Court issued its decision in Ramos v. Louisiana, a case addressing the constitutionality of non-unanimous criminal convictions permitted in Louisiana and Oregon. In a 6-3 decision authored by Justice Neil Gorsuch, the court held that the Sixth Amendment right to a jury trial requires a unanimous jury verdict and is an incorporated right pursuant to the Fourteenth Amendment. In doing so, the court overturned Apodaca v. Oregon, 406 U.S. 404 (1972), which held there was no constitutional right to a unanimous jury verdict. Once again, we have a 1970s vintage decision overturned by the Roberts court. Parts of Gorsuch’s decision were joined by Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer, and Brett Kavanaugh. Thomas joined only in the judgment, asserting that the Privileges and Immunities Clause, and not the Due Process Clause, is the basis for incorporation. Justice Samuel Alito dissented, joined by Roberts and Kagan. Some expressed surprise by Kagan joining the dissent, but Kagan, of the liberal justices, is perhaps the most court institutionalist, although her record on adherence to stare decisis is mixed. What might be more surprising is Alito’s reliance in his dissent on the respect for precedent that is at stake. Alito did make statements during his confirmation hearings that he would adhere to precedent, making the following statements:

“Well, I agree that in every case in which there is a prior precedent, the first issue is the issue of stare decisis. And the presumption is that the court will follow its prior precedents.”

“One situation in which there is a special justification for overruling a precedent is if the rule is proven to be unworkable….”

“Well, I think that the case law [on abortion] is very clear that protecting the life and the health of a mother is a compelling interest throughout pregnancy.”

“Well, I think the doctrine of stare decisis is a very important doctrine. It’s a fundamental part of our legal system… It’s not an exorable command, but it is a general presumption….”

Alito in recent terms has suggested that, at least with respect to some precedents, he would be willing to revisit them and overturn them potentially. For example, in his concurrence in Gundy v. U.S., he made it clear that he would be willing to reconsider and revisit the court’s approach to non-delegation. However, in this dissent, he strongly advocates for precedent. Alito writes:

“The doctrine of stare decisis gets rough treatment in today’s decision… [A] badly fractured majority casts aside an important and long-established decision with little regard for the enormous reliance the decision has engendered.

“...The idea that Apodaca was a phantom precedent defies belief. And it certainly disserves important objectives that stare decisis exists to promote, including evenhandedness, predictability, and the protection of legitimate reliance.

“...Stare decisis has been a fundamental part of our jurisprudence since the founding, and it is an important doctrine. But… it is not an ‘inexorable command.’

“...There are circumstances when past decisions must be overturned. …[W]hen the [c]ourt decides to overrule, it has an obligation to provide an explanation for its decision. This is imperative because the Court should have a body of neutral principles on the question of overruling precedent. The doctrine should not be transformed into a tool that favors particular outcomes.”

Gorsuch addressed the dissent in his opening, and wrote in part:

“Every occasion on which the [c]ourt is evenly split would present an opportunity for single [j]ustices to overturn precedent to bind future majorities. Rather than advancing the goals of predictability and reliance lying behind the doctrine of stare decisis, such an approach would impair them.”

Conclusion

In the other decision issued last Monday, there was discussion of stare decisis as well. The last few terms, various justices have discussed it and how much weight they give it. In his concurrence, Thomas reiterated his view of stare decisis, “I also note that, under my approach to stare decisis, there is no need to decide which reliance interests are important enough to save an incorrect precedent.” Something appears afoot at the court, and the justices are staring down the concept of stare decisis. What that means for the remaining cases to be decided this term is open to question. Time will tell.