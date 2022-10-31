The Supreme Court issued no conference order last week, but there were some notable activities. The November sitting starts today — Happy Halloween. When the dust settles by June 2023, expect some scary outcomes, depending on what you think about the issues the court is considering.Justice Thomas issues a procedural stayLast week, Justice Clarence Thomas, who is the Supreme Court justice assigned to the 11th Circuit, issued a stay in Lindsey Graham, United States Senator, v. Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury:“UPON …