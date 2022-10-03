Prior to her becoming a judge and then Supreme Court justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg actively advocated for the striking of laws that discriminated “on the basis of sex” as unconstitutional. Movies have been made about her advocacy and successful efforts. In a recent book, Nina Totenberg describes the first case, Reed v. Reed, as the occasion for the beginning of their long friendship.‘Dinners with Ruth’In “Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Powers of Friendship,” Totenberg tells much about her life, the power of friendships …