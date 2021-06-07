June and July for Supreme Court watchers tend to be like going to the movie theaters, if you can remember those times. You go for the most recent blockbuster movie, and are shown movies that may be of interest to others, but not necessarily what you came to watch. Last week, a short holiday week, the court issued three opinions. While important, as all court cases are, the “blockbuster” cases remain: Fulton (free exercise), Mahanoy (First Amendment), California v. Texas (ACA), and Americans for Prosperity (First Amendment …