When Brannen Marcure sued several police officers for allegedly violating his civil rights, the defendants attacked his pro se complaint as failing to state a valid claim, but he didn’t sign his response to their Rule 12(b)(6) motion and a district judge in Central Illinois struck the document based on Marcure’s failure to promptly remedy this violation of Rule 11(a)’s signing requirement after it was brought to his attention. Then the judge — applying a local rule that says a litigant’s failure to respond to a motion within 14 days means “the presiding judge will presume there is no opposition to the motion and rule without further notice to the parties” — dismissed the complaint with prejudice. On appeal, Marcure argued that (1) the judge erred in thinking the Rule 11(a) sanction is mandatory and (2) the local rule is invalid under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure Rule 83(a)(1), because it isn’t “consistent with” the defendants’ burden under Rule 12(b)(6). Marcure struck out on the first issue, but he scored a reversal with the second. Marcure v. Lynn, No. 19-2978 (March 25).