President Donald J. Trump became the first person in the nation’s history to be impeached twice. He is the 20th and 21st person in our history, and only the third president, to be impeached. We will see if the Senate in the coming weeks or months convicts. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, despite reports that he was pleased that Trump had been impeached, refused to exercise emergency session powers to hold a trial. As a reminder, in 2020, the Senate called no witnesses and the actual hearings took approximately a …