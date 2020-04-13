Last column, we wrote about a potential case the U.S. Supreme Court will soon consider, Jarchow v. State Bar of Wisconsin, concerning the unified bar and whether it can withstand challenge. On April 3, the respondents submitted their brief in opposition to certiorari. This column reviews the court’s first COVID-19-related decision, and it too involves Wisconsin.

Wisconsin primaries

Wisconsin has faced the increasing dangers and risks of COVID-19, and Gov. Tony Evers proposed a number of legislative enactments to address the risks. One proposal would have waived voter ID requirements during health emergencies, another extended the absentee ballot voting. In a ruling on April 2, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin Judge William M. Conley issued an order holding in part:

14a) Defendants are enjoined from enforcing the requirement… That absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on election day to be counted. The deadline for receipt of absentee ballots is extended to 4 p.m. on April 13.

b) Defendants are enjoined from enforcing the requirement… That absentee ballot requests must be received by April 2. The deadline for receipt of absentee ballot requests by mail, fax or email (and if deemed administratively feasible in the sole discretion of the WEC Administrator, online) is extended to 5 p.m. on April 3.

c) Defendants are enjoined from enforcing… [The requirement that the voter] safely obtain a witness certification despite reasonable efforts to do so, provided that the ballots are otherwise valid.

On April 3, Conley ordered officials to withhold the results of the April 7 election until April 13, the court-ordered deadline for the return of absentee ballots. Intervenor defendants, the Republican National Committee and Republican Party Of Wisconsin, appealed Conley’s orders to the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. On April 3, a three-judge panel of the 7th Circuit upheld the district court’s decisions on both the request for absentee ballot and the extension for receipt until April 13.

The same day, Evers issued an executive order calling a special session of the Wisconsin legislature to consider an all-mail election and other changes. The legislature met on April 4, but took no action, adjourning until April 6.

The intervening defendants appealed to the Supreme Court, requesting an emergency stay. The application was presented to Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the court justice for the 7th Circuit.

On April 6, Evers issued another executive order, extending in person voting to June 9. State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos filed a challenge in the Wisconsin Supreme Court. By a vote of 4-2, the Wisconsin Supreme Court on April 6 held the election would proceed in person on April 7.

Roberts Court rules

The Wisconsin election date fight took place in earnest over a four-day period. On April 6, the Supreme Court, in a per curiam 5-4 decision, held that despite the lower courts, and despite evidence that many who requested absentee ballots by the deadline would not have them for perhaps a week after requesting them, that despite the surge in requests presenting additional delays in receipt of ballots, “absentee ballots must be mailed and postmarked by election day, Tuesday, April 7, as state law would necessarily require.”



The court noted that “when a lower court intervenes and alters the election rules so close to the election date, our precedents indicate that this court, as appropriate should correct the error.” The last statement was not followed by any citations to these precedents. (The decision does cite three cases earlier. The first, Purcell, had to do with voter ID for registration and the court had no indication of how the lower court based its decision. The second, Frank, also involved voter ID law. The third, Veasey, was also a voter ID law case. Fairly weak gruel comparing this crisis decision). Then the per curiam decision concluded with the preposterous statement:

“The [c]ourt’s decision on the narrow question before the [c]ourt should not be viewed as expressing an opinion on the broader question of whether to hold the election, or whether other reforms or modifications in election procedures in light of COVID–19 are appropriate. That point cannot be stressed enough.”

Nearly 7 p.m local time on election eve, after Wisconsin justices have ruled, “play ball,” the Supreme Court gave absentee voters a Hobsons choice- either post-mark a ballot they don’t have by April 7 or choose the second point the court suggests – by making submission “hand-delivered as provided under state law by April 7, at 8 p.m.”

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote the dissent, writing that the “[c]ourt now intervenes at the eleventh hour to prevent voters who have timely requested absentee ballots from casting their votes.” Ginsburg continued, “A voter cannot deliver for postmarking a ballot she has not received.” Regarding the post-mark date being after April 7, Ginsburg wrote, “the plaintiffs specifically requested that remedy at the preliminary-injunction hearing in view of the ever-increasing demand….”

Conclusion

During the New Deal, another Justice Roberts, Owen, initially, alongside the Four Horsemen, thwarted FDR’s efforts to restart the nation. Eventually, Owen changed his mind, becoming the “switch in time that saved nine.” SCOTUS watchers and experts, including Nina Totenberg, have held out hope that Chief Justice John Roberts will perhaps weigh being “an institutionalist” over his extremely conservative ideology and become a swing voter on important decisions.



I have long said we must not look to Roberts to save us. Roberts, like a baseball slugger swinging at balls and strikes, has whiffed on the institutionalist part. We know Owen Roberts and his switch, and you, Mr. Chief Justice, are a Roberts but no Owen Roberts.