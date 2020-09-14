In the last few months, the Supreme Court has considered a number of matters related to the coronavirus, from voting to abortion. In the meantime, Attorney General William Barr and the Justice Department continue to be the most politicized in recent memory, if not in the nation’s history.Mifeprex In the most recent instance of the Supreme Court being asked to weigh in on pandemic connected matters, the United States District Court for the District of Maryland issued a nationwide preliminary injunction on July 13 …