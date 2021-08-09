On Nov. 12, 2014, Cotter’s Corner discussed the history of dissents on the Supreme Court, “The History of Supreme Court Dissents.” We noted, the justice who became known as “The Great Dissenter” was Justice John Marshall Harlan I, who signed 380 dissenting opinions in his 34 years on the court from 1877 to 1911. Currently, Harlan is the sixth longest serving justice in court history, and his record might stay in place for some time to come. A recent book examines the career and influence of Harlan: “The Great Dissenter …