The Supreme Court of the United States is all about decorum and tradition, and until this past week or so, the ascription of “rocket docket” did not attach to it. COVID docket and shadow docket, sure, but rocket? But rocket, man? Nope.One exceptionOnce upon a time, in a political galaxy far, far away, the Supreme Court acted with such alacrity, agreeing to hear a case decided on Dec. 8 by a state supreme court and the petitioners filed an emergency application for a stay of the court’s mandate the same …