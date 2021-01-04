As reported last week, the Supreme Court issued its per curiam decision in Trump v. New York, finding no standing in the census issue. Last Monday, in two cases, Trump v. San Jose, CA, and Trump v. Useche, the court summarily disposed of both cases, instructing the lower courts to dismiss for lack of jurisdiction based on the prior per curiam decision. Justice Stephen Breyer, joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, dissented for the same reasons in New York. Last-ditch effort To date, all efforts by the GOP and …