Much has been made in recent weeks of whether the Supreme Court of the United States will become the Lochner II Court. Lochner v. New York, decided in 1905, found that the liberty of contract theory was a constitutional right.The debate will continue as the current Roberts court is assessed. In its recent term, the court had major decisions on a variety of fronts, including the Dobbs decision. But there is more in store for the October 2022 term ahead, including consent to personal jurisdiction requirements and the …