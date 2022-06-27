The whiff of stench we experience as we draft this column while in Monmouth for school business is not from the meat packing plant that existed in the town where I played football nearly 40 years ago, when the scent during double sessions and heat like we are experiencing was stifling. No, presently, it comes from the United States Supreme Court, where a majority has become untethered to history or text or originalism.The only thing that changed was the players on the field Last week, the court sprinted toward the finish …