As have ascribed from time to time, the Roberts Supreme Court has often earned the “Ray Guy Lifetime Punter Award” for its efforts to at times avoid getting into the thicket, especially during the last four years. While Chief Justice John Roberts has been attacked from the right for some of his decisions, the bulk have been figurative “slaps on the wrist” to President Donald Trump. The latest punt appears to have taken place last week, in Trump v. New York, the case involving the question of the counting of “aliens who are …