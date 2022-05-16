You may strongly disagree with the draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Take steps to try to save Roe. But do not take to the justices’ homes. We must stop this downward spiral of reckless, dangerous conduct masked as upset. It is after all a republic, if we can keep it. We cannot have folks threatening folks on the Supreme Court, their families and homes. We can and must do better, period.Senate billIn response to the heightened security risks and concerns, Sen. John Cornyn introduced …