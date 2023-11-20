An advocate appearing in a case involving a facial challenge to a gun prohibition recently argued to the Supreme Court that a legal development was “hen’s tooth rare.” Justice Neil Gorsuch remarked on the comment with delight. Turns out, a hen’s dearth of teeth is not the only toothless topic of late emanating from the court.New code of ethicsThe news emerged that the Supreme Court justices had agreed upon a code of ethics, after much pressure from the Senate and from the public. The accompanying statement attached to the …