Alabama continues to battle the edicts of the U.S. Supreme Court for the state’s congressional redistricting map. As noted last column, the powers that be don’t intend to let this go without a fight.Petition to Supreme CourtFor the third time in the last year and a half, Alabama is before the Supreme Court on the matter. First, some background.In early 2022, a divided Supreme Court held that state officials were not required to redraw its congressional districts. Dissenting from that decision, Justice Elena Kagan wrote …