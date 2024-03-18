The U.S. Supreme Court in recent years has made greater use than ever of the shadow docket, a term coined by University of Chicago Law School Professor William Baude to refer to the use by the high court of decision-making that evades the normal appellate process and in which it issues decisions without oral arguments or without full briefing by the parties.Turns out, the U.S. Judicial Conference might be operating in the shadows, as well as many states.The Judicial ConferenceJosh Blackman, an associate law professor at …