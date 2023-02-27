The Supreme Court consists of nine very smart men and women. They are all on the bench due to distinction. But all that aside, they are not tech experts and have at times joked about how unhip they are. These nine people will decide two cases they heard last week involving the internet and what is known as Section 230.Section 230As a reminder, 47 U.S.C. Sec. 230(c)(1) provides, "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another …