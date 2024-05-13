The Supreme Court has been extremely slow in getting opinions issued in the last two terms. To date, the court has issued 20 opinions this term, including two last Thursday. As I wrote in jest, “April orals bring May bore-alls.” As we and others have written, not all of the court’s work is sizzling with hot-button issues. The matters are important questions to be addressed by the justices, but the lightning-rod matters typically issue just before the Fourth of July, when the justices get out of the District of Columbia …