The Democrats in Congress have continued to press for reform to address the lack of ethics applicable to U.S. Supreme Court justices. The Hill recently obtained the terse response to a request from Rep. Daniel Goldman for an “independent investigative body and dedicated ethics counsel.” One sentence in length, it read, “The Chief Justice has asked me to acknowledge your letter dated June 27, 2023, and to thank you very much for bringing your concerns about these important matters to his attention.” Goldman was not pleased, …