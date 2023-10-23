It is getting to that time of year. Goblins and witches and ghosts. There is also some ghosting at the Supreme Court lately, but the justices are not wearing costumes, other than their witchlike robes. Ethics ghostingSome of the justices are beginning to suggest that they can get comfortable with some ethical code for the Supremes. In a recent interview at the University of Minnesota, Justice Amy Coney Barrett discussed a variety of topics, but had this to say about ethics for the supreme nine:“It would be a good idea for …