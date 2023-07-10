Gabe Roth, executive director of Fix the Court, recently wrote an op-ed, advocating for one ethics reform the Supreme Court should institute. He compared the stench of old salmon to the court.Ethics reformRoth has long advocated for greater disclosures, as well as ethics and recusal laws, for the court. He recommends a sensible cooling off period:“If you’re a justice who, in the last 10 years, has received income, including book advances and royalties, from an individual, corporation, security or government …