The Supreme Court recently issued a second order in the ghost gun case that was before it, sending a message back to a Texas district court judge. On Nov. 7, the court considers another Second Amendment case. It will be a case worth watching.The caseIn United States v. Rahimi, the issue to be argued is:“Whether 18 U.S.C. 922(g)(8), which prohibits the possession of firearms by persons subject to domestic-violence restraining orders, violates the Second Amendment on its face,” according to SCOTUSblog, an independent website …