The Supreme Court heard oral argument in Moore v. Harper in December, a case of vast importance that will address the Chief Justice William Rehnquist-created independent state legislature theory.Rehnquist wrote of the theory in his concurrence in the case that until recently was never to be cited by the court again, Bush v. Gore. Turns out, the case before the court might be moot.North Carolina and the seats changeThe Moore case originated in North Carolina. When Barack Obama was a senator (and just after Chief Justice …