The discussion over ethics concerns of Article III judges, including the Supreme Court justices, has been a topic for some time. For example, Fix the Court has long been advocating a Supreme Court code of ethics. Tweaks to judicial travel regulations, or “personal hospitality,” were recently revealed.The tweaksIn a letter from the Administrative Office of the United States Courts to Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, the office wrote:“The Committee [on Financial Disclosure] addressed these questions most recently …