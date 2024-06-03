Diana Ross may have predicted the flag statement replying to Justice Samuel Alito or to Martha-Ann Alito. Things are upside down and there is much crying over the distress the Supreme Court is under.NeighborsThe story of the flag at the Alitos’ home and another one at their second home is a bit murky as to the timeline. The upside down flag, according to them, was flown in a fight with their “neighbors, neighbors, neighbors,” with the Alitos piping the Rolling Stones:“Have I got neighbors?All day and all nightNo peace and …