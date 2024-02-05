During breaks in the Supreme Court’s argument schedule, the justices sometimes visit law schools or other venues to speak with the public. Last week, Justice Sonia Sotomayor did just that, visiting the University of California, Berkeley School of Law.The discussionSotomayor spoke to the students at UC Berkeley Law with dean Erwin Chemerinsky. One question for Sotomayor from the dean was how he should address his students, who he noted are more discouraged about the Supreme Court and the Constitution than he’s ever seen in …