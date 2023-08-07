In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Justice Samuel Alito claimed that Congress has “no authority” to regulate the Supreme Court. For one of those robe-wearing oracles of the Constitution, the statement is naïve at best.Does impeachment constitute regulation?In recent times, the focus of impeachments has been on a certain president and whether his impeachments can be expunged (they cannot). To date, the House of Representatives has approved articles of impeachment 21 times. Of those, four impeachments were of …