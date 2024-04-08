The main focus of oral arguments before the Supreme Court in the mifepristone case was on standing. However, the Comstock Act of 1873 also came up.The Comstock ActNamed for Anthony Comstock, a strong advocate against obscenity in literature and other forms of expression, the official title of the act passed by Congress in 1873 was an “Act of the Suppression of Trade in, and Circulation of, Obscene Literature and Articles of Immoral Use.” The act forbids using the U.S. Postal Service and post offices for the mailing of …