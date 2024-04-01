The Supreme Court heard arguments involving abortion-related issues for the first time since its June 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The justices overall seemed skeptical that the challengers to the Food and Drug Administration actions related to mifepristone had standing. For now, the issue seems safe, a pragmatic solution.The oral argumentsAs is always the case, Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar was an excellent advocate. She began by noting the standing issue that the case presented …