During the Constitution debates, Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and John Jay used the pseudonym Publius when they wrote the Federalist Papers. In 1787, blocking critics on social media was, of course, not a thing. No guidance exists in the words of the Constitution. The U.S. Supreme Court in three hours of argument struggled with this issue in two cases, O’Connor-Ratcliff v. Garnier, from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and Lindke v. Freed, from 6th Circuit.O’ConnorIn O’Connor, the question was:“Whether a public …