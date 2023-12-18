The late Justice William Brennan often taught his law clerks the rule of five — “the most important rule in constitutional law is that with five votes you can do anything.” That remains true.We were reminded again last week the Supreme Court has a second rule of five that is important to understand.Smith goes to WashingtonIn a rare move, special counsel Jack Smith submitted a request to the Supreme Court to expedite the question of whether former President Donald Trump is immune from criminal prosecution …