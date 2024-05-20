In a 7-2 decision written by Justice Clarence Thomas for the majority, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau v. Community Financial Services Association of America, Limited, the U.S. Supreme Court turned back challenges to the way that the CFPB was funded.The court held that Congress’ statutory authorization allowing the CFPB to draw money from the earnings of the Federal Reserve System to carry out the bureau’s duties was within the meaning and intent of the appropriations clause of the U.S. Constitution, which provides …