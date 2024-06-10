The U.S. Supreme Court has been slower than in modern times with its release of opinions. With three opinions issued last week, including two insurance-connected ones, the court has delivered just over 30 of its normal docket decisions.Rock band Bon Jovi got it right, “we’re halfway there,” and some rights and doctrines as we know them are “livin’ on a prayer” — their survival soon to be ended perhaps.A streak endsJustice Brett Kavanaugh had been in every majority to date of decisions from the Supreme Court’s normal docket …