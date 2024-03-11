We have the candidates set for the November presidential election, with President Joe Biden for the Democrats and Donald J. Trump for the Republicans. Supreme Monday and Super Tuesday confirmed things, if there were lingering doubts.The Supremes and 14th AmendmentOn Monday, the Supreme Court issued its opinion in Trump v. Anderson. It was a unanimous per curiam (unsigned) opinion. (A word on that in a moment.) The court held that “the Constitution makes Congress, rather than the States, responsible for enforcing Section 3 …