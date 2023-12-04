The Supreme Court heard two hours and 15 minutes of oral argument in an important Seventh Amendment case, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Jarkesy.The caseJarkesy will determine the following issues:“(1) Whether statutory provisions that empower the Securities and Exchange Commission to initiate and adjudicate administrative enforcement proceedings seeking civil penalties violate the Seventh Amendment; (2) whether statutory provisions that authorize the SEC to choose to enforce the securities laws through an agency …