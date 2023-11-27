This term, the Supreme Court is taking up a number of Second Amendment and gun-related cases. Recently, it heard arguments in Rahimi. Last week, it granted certiorari in another case, and one remains for consideration in conference. Expect several more cases in the coming terms to be granted, as the court sorts out issues after Bruen.ErlingerOn Nov. 20, the court issued its order list. The Supreme Court granted cert in two cases. The first cases granted, and consolidated, address issues of federal funding of health care …