The U.S. Supreme Court is back in hearings mode, beginning this term with oral arguments in three cases. The first was very technical, dealing with the meaning of the word “and,” the second involving an important question concerning the appropriations clause in the Constitution.StandingIn the third case, the justices dealt with an issue of standing. In Acheson Hotels, LLC v. Laufer, the issue presented was:“Whether a self-appointed Americans with Disabilities Act ‘tester’ has Article III standing to challenge a place of …