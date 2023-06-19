On Monday we once again celebrate and recognize at the state and federal level Juneteenth, a national holiday passed by Congress in 2021 and signed into law.For many Supreme Court geeks, including me, the last few weeks of June is active court observance time, when the court issues its most split, impactful decisions. We still have cases involving affirmative action, religious liberties and the independent state legislature theory.Tables of informationAlso for court geeks, the Supreme Court Historical Society recently …