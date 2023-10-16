As the 2024 election cycle ramps up, states are engaged in redistricting efforts based on the last census and are designing their maps. In the last term, the Supreme Court decided Allen v. Milligan, directing Alabama to redraw its maps. Last week, the court heard a case involving South Carolina’s maps.The caseFor more than two hours, the justices discussed whether the state legislature had acted politically and not racially in designing its remap of a congressional district. In Alexander v. South Carolina State Conference …