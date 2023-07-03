The Supreme Court is similar to pro wrestling in some respects. The actors in each instance present as if they are getting along and reconciling. In addition, there are heels and foils, according to one’s views. There are long storylines. Then, at the end of a segment (for the court its term), after getting everyone comfortable, the kick to the solar plexus comes, and everyone professes shock. The 2022-23 term came to its conclusion Friday in such a fashion.Wins for democracyIn one of the big decisions that came down in …