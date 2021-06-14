For the second straight week, the Supreme Court released only two opinions. The first, Sanchez v. Mayorkas, was unanimous, and the second, Borden v. United States, was a 5-4 decision, with Justice Clarence Thomas joining in the plurality decision. Unless the court speeds up the opinion releases, we will head again into July to finish the term. Again this week, we have Monday and Thursday opinion dates.Two opinions last week On Monday of last week, the court issued one opinion, Sanchez v. Mayorkas, another unanimous one …