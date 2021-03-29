During the October 2017 term, the Supreme Court heard arguments in a number of cases in which the United States had changed position, given the change in presidents. During one oral argument in January 2018, Justice Sonia Sotomayor pressed then-Solicitor General Noel Francisco on a policy change and how it went against the grain of prior administrations. The government is again changing its positions in cases, with President Joe Biden now in the White House. Last week saw at least two such examples.Husted v. A. Philip …