Last week, the United States Supreme Court issued orders from its May 28 conference, not taking up any of the gun rights cases and surprisingly, refusing cert in Jarchow v. Wisconsin. Last Monday, it issued five decisions, none of the blockbuster decisions pending. The court did uphold California’s limits on religious services, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the four “liberal” justices. Calls for his impeachment and allegations of him being a traitor no doubt will grow if he dares to not abide by the expected rule book he must follow.

May it never come to this

Speaking of the right and their claims at times that Roberts should be removed from his position, let us hope it never comes to the situation playing out in Brazil, where President Jair Bolsonaro joined a rally with his supporters who urged the closing of the Supreme Court for investigating the right-wing leader. Supreme Court Judge Celso de Mello stated to other judges, “We must resist the destruction of the democratic order to avoid what happened in the Weimar Republic when Hitler, after he was elected by popular vote... did not hesitate annulling the constitution and imposing a totalitarian system in 1933.”

Judicial appointments

While the nation is not paying attention, with

historic unemployment, protesters assembling across the nation and the Trump administration taking a photo op visit to St. John’s Church, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his GOP colleagues are focused not on solving important national issues, but on continuing to pack the courts with President Donald J. Trump’s nominees. Last Monday, by a 55-22 vote, the Senate confirmed Trump’s 197th nominee, John L. Badalamenti, for the District Court of the Middle District of Florida. Badalamenti served on the Florida Appellate Court before his confirmation and appears to be well qualified to serve. Badalamenti is the fourth nominee confirmed since the coronavirus pandemic began.

In Chicago, and other parts of Illinois, very few judges will be up for senior status in the coming years:

•Four judges in the Northern District of Illinois are currently eligible for senior status: Virginia M. Kendall (W.), Matthew F. Kennelly (Clinton), Charles R. Norgle Sr. (Reagan) and Rebecca R. Pallmeyer (Clinton)

•None in 2021, and in 2023 in the Central District of Illinois Sue E. Myerscough (Obama) gets added to eligibility

•Four circuit court judges on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals with Illinois seats are currently eligible: Frank H. Easterbrook (Reagan), Joel M. Flaum (Reagan), Ilana Diamond Rovner (H.W.) and Diane P. Wood (Clinton)

•No Illinois seats will be senior status available in 2021 or 2023

The goal apparently is to fill the bench ahead of whatever happens Nov. 3 and give the next president few vacancies. The courts are locked up for decades to come.

Double dipping decisions

At times, appellate judges will concur with the majority opinion she wrote. What is rarer, however, is the judge who dissents from her own decision. Recently, in the 5th Circuit, Judge Edith Jones dissented to part of her opinion in the case of, Stratta, et al. v. Roe, et al. I tweeted about that and, a few minutes later, was directed to the trifecta of judicial decisions in which the opinion writer concurred in part and dissented from their own opinion. Another 5th Circuit decision is, Cotroneo, et al. v. Shaw Environment & Infrastructure, Inc., et al. Who knew that a judge could disagree with themselves?

Insurrection Act

The Insurrection Act of 1807 was discussed much last week in connection with Trump’s response to the protests and riots stemming from the murder of George Floyd. Trump probably has the power to invoke it, with or without formal governor request, contrary to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s statements along with governors from other states of both parties. Before doing so, Trump “must first issue a proclamation ordering the insurgents to disperse within a limited time, 10 U.S.C. Sec. 334.4. If the situation does not resolve itself, the [p]resident may issue an executive order to send in troops.” Section 252 of the Act provides:

“Whenever the [p]resident considers that unlawful obstructions, combinations, or assemblages, or rebellion against the authority of the United States, make it impracticable to enforce the laws of the United States in any [s]tate by the ordinary course of judicial proceedings, he may call into [f]ederal service such of the militia of any [s]tate, and use such of the armed forces, as he considers necessary to enforce those laws or to suppress the rebellion.”

The act has been invoked to address various situations, the most recent in 1992 to address the Rodney King riots in Los Angeles. But it is not something a president normally turns to easily, because military fighting its own is not an image that Americans easily digest.

Not a “Law and Order” attorney general

A short time before the photo op that involved Trump offending Bishop Mariann Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington stating she was "outraged" by Trump’s conduct in walking across Lafayette Park to raise a bible in front of St. Johns’ Church, and included tear gassing and pummeling of protesters in his path, Attorney General William Barr can be seen scouting the park and protesters. According to the Washington Post, Barr ordered the extension of the perimeter, resulting in the use of tear gas and rubber bullets. He then joined Trump on his march over, apparently to assuage Trump’s anger about the media’s coverage of his bunkering down while protesters were in Lafayette Park over the previous weekend. A reminder again of the role of the attorney general, and it is not to advance an agenda to attack the American populous at all costs to protect a president. Rather, it is “to ensure fair and impartial administration of justice for all Americans.” As an aside, the attorney general during the 1992 Los Angeles riots when the act was last invoked — Barr.

Conclusion

America is burning, the rule of law continues to tether on the precipice and Lady Justice weeps.