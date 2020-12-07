Last week, for the sixth time since Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the court, the Dobbs case was rescheduled. The court had a busy week hearing arguments in a variety of interesting matters. In an unusual move on the coronavirus docket, the court granted a writ of certiorari before judgment, the first non-governmental one since 1988.Court’s busy week Last week, in a follow up to a case last term on non-unanimous criminal juries, the court heard arguments on whether that decision should apply retroactively, which could …