The exclusive remedy policy of workers’ compensation was developed and has remained in place as a social compromise pursuant to which the employer provides insurance coverage protecting workers for injuries occurring in the workplace regardless of fault in exchange for the employee’s waiver of tort liability. Recently, the Illinois Supreme Court weighed in on two exceptions to the exclusive remedy.McDonald In McDonald v. Symphony Bronzeville Park, LLC, 2022 IL 125611, the Illinois Supreme Court recently answered a Rule 308 …