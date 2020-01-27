Last week, the nation was exposed to the beginning of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.After 13 hours of debate over the rules by which the Senate would conduct the trial starting Tuesday, the House managers presented the case against Trump.This column discusses some highlights as it relates to Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., the “Great Presider,” and some other matters.Roberts gets a noteOn Tuesday night, late into the evening, after Roberts mostly read things and confirmed votes, doing what …