7th U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett was nominated by President Donald Trump, the first time that a president has had three people added to the court in a single term since President Richard Nixon in his first term. This column takes a look at Barrett, and at a very recent book about the court and judicial nominations.Amy Coney Barrett Barrett is the sixth woman formally nominated to the Supreme Court, joining Sandra Day O’Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Harriet Miers, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan. Barrett …